Jim Jordan Claims Google Censored Conservatives. His Own Committee’s Work Shows Otherwise.
Google execs’ interviews before the House Judiciary Committee show no evidence of “censorship” or government coercion - so who’s lying?
Sep 29
•
Nina Jankowicz
41
1
The Justice System Isn't Meeting the Moment
An update on my defamation suit against Fox News
Sep 15
•
Nina Jankowicz
18
39
On the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
I mourn his murder, but I do not mourn the way he practiced politics.
Sep 12
•
Nina Jankowicz
35
14
August 2025
On Resisting and Persisting
How I Decided to Speak Up and Fight Back
Aug 28
•
Nina Jankowicz
34
5
Helsinki to Anchorage
Trump remains the same corrupt businessman he's always been
Aug 17
•
Nina Jankowicz
21
July 2025
I Got Trapped in the AI Ouroboros
A foreign news outlet fabricated a quote from me. LLMs have already picked it up.
Jul 23
•
Nina Jankowicz
18
4
Weekend Reading and Listening
Teach-In with Barbara McQuade and my latest writing
Jul 13
•
Nina Jankowicz
,
Barb McQuade
, and
The American Sunlight Project
295
42:39
Bad Actors are Grooming LLMs to Produce Falsehoods
Our research shows that even the latest "reasoning" models are vulnerable
Published on The American Sunlight Project
•
Jul 11
Substack Leadership (Hopefully) Wakes Up
After a Substack writer was deported, the site’s leaders seem to recognize that Trump isn’t actually fighting for free speech.
Published on The American Sunlight Project
•
Jul 4
June 2025
On Political Violence in America
The Minnesota murders should be a wake up call. Will they be?
Jun 18
•
Nina Jankowicz
30
2
May 2025
The Extremist at the State Department is Doing Exactly What We Thought He Would
Explaining the latest Trump Administration enemies list (yes, another one)
May 6
•
Nina Jankowicz
45
12
April 2025
Don't call it a comeback
Three years later, extremists are still obsessed with me
Apr 28
•
Nina Jankowicz
and
The American Sunlight Project
44
5
