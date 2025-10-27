wiczipedia

wiczipedia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily Horne's avatar
Emily Horne
5d

THIS. Also are we still doing Roman Empire? Bc I think about Tyler’s creepy AI virgin comments at least weekly and shudder every time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Victoria Priya's avatar
Victoria Priya
5d

AI is poised to make thousands of people felons and sex offenders, including our sons and daughters. Five states and several other countries have already made production and/or AI generated images of underage persons a crime, despite their being no true human victim. When those who generate or view these images are caught—no matter how young or old they are—they will be charged as if they had produced or viewed CSAM (child sex abuse material), formerly known as child porn.

AI platforms, just like dating apps that facilitate felonies by letting minors create fake profiles where they scam unsuspecting adults, will not be held liable. Their cover will be that they’re not responsible for what a third party does on their app.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nina Jankowicz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture