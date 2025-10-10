wiczipedia

2

Teach-In with Kris Goldsmith

Are veterans more susceptible to disinformation? What information trends are most worrisome? And how to keep fighting.
Nina Jankowicz
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
, and
The American Sunlight Project
Oct 10, 2025
I was delighted to chat with my friend and colleague

Kristofer Goldsmith
yesterday for
The American Sunlight Project
’s monthly teach-in.

In this session we covered how Kris became an expert in disinformation and radicalization when a foreign actor created a fake page impersonating his then-employer, the Vietnam Veterans of American; whether veterans are more susceptible to influence operations and how they act as force multipliers; and the trends in the information environment we’re most worried about.

Critically, we discussed the importance of small actions in resisting autocracy and fascism, and how you can keep the faith.

It was a great conversation—thanks to Kris for spending time with us and for all his work to educate veterans and Americans across the country. And thanks to all of you—including

Matt Turner, PhD
,
Leta Mussett
,
Jenny Bloom
,
Ivan Nevarez
,
Kimmy Win
—for tuning in. Join me and The American Sunlight Project for my next teach-in in the app, and subscribe to our newsletters so you never miss an update:

