wiczipedia

wiczipedia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Douchey's avatar
Jean Douchey
1d

Love this reminder to stand up and speak up. Thank you!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
True to Type with Pollyanna's avatar
True to Type with Pollyanna
2d

Yes let’s throw all the tomatoes! Great piece thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nina Jankowicz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture